Vikings are aiming for a high draft pick to send Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles

Although there is currently strong speculation about A.J. Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles, other moves could also take place within Nick Sirianni’s team. Jonathan Greenard, an important edge rusher for the Minnesota Vikings, is one of the candidates to move to the NFC East.

Adam Schefter revealed the price to pay for Greenard: “The Vikings have been adamant about getting a premium Day 2 pick for Greenard. Philadelphia holds pick Nos. 54, 68 and 98 on Day 2 this year.”

Although there is still no final resolution on the matter, adding the linebacker to its roster could be very significant for Philadelphia. What will ultimately be the destination of this talented player ahead of the next season?

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Greenard’s 2025 season

During the 2025 NFL season, Jonathan Greenard continued to be a vital part of the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense, appearing in 12 games. He recorded 38 total tackles (19 solo and 19 assisted) and accounted for 3.0 sacks, contributing to a total loss of 19.5 yards for opposing offenses.

Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Greenard also showcased his ability to disrupt plays by forcing one fumble and recording 3 pass deflections. Despite dealing with a shoulder injury towards the end of the campaign, his efficiency remained high, earning a 74.2 overall defensive grade from PFF, which ranked him among the top edge defenders in the league.

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Eagles’ options at the position

In 2026, the Eagles will have a revamped linebacker corps anchored by the standout duo of Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. Following the departure of Nakobe Dean to the Raiders, the unit has integrated key young talents like Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr., who bring a necessary blend of instincts and sideline-to-sideline speed.

Under Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme, this rotation is further bolstered by versatile edge threats like Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt, along with key additions Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, creating a deep group capable of high-level pressure and effective coverage.