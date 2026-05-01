Eagles’ first-round pick Makai Lemon signals a new era as a potential AJ Brown trade looms

The Philadelphia Eagles used their 2026 first-round pick to select Makai Lemon. Now, the rookie wide receiver has fueled trade rumors regarding A.J. Brown with a statement about his relationship with DeVonta Smith.

When the Eagles traded up to select Makai Lemon, many believed the move signaled a major change. By drafting a top-tier wide receiver, the club essentially indicated that A.J. Brown’s tenure in Philly may be coming to an end.

Now, Lemon has added fuel to those speculations. The rookie has spoken openly about his relationship with DeVonta Smith, notably leaving A.J. Brown out of the conversation and suggesting that Smith is poised to become the new WR1 in Philadelphia.

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“Yeah, super humble guy, super chill, super calm, kind of my type of vibe,” Makai Lemon said about DeVonta Smith, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So I feel like me and him clicked on those things. When you step on the field, he’s already got that dog mentality. So I think me and him are going to click well, definitely.”

The 2026 NFL Draft was key to A.J. Brown’s future

A.J. Brown’s arrival in New England appears to be a deal done, not only because the Eagles selected a receiver in the first round but also because of the Patriots’ draft strategy.

Throughout the seven rounds, the Patriots did not select a single wide receiver. Given this lack of movement at the position and the recent departure of Stefon Siggs, it appears that a trade for Brown may simply be a matter of time.

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The deal is expected to be finalized after June 1, when the salary cap hit would be significantly less burdensome for the Eagles. However, no deal is official yet, and Philadelphia could still opt to trade him elsewhere, leaving New England without their targeted WR1.

A.J. Brown needs a fresh start

While A.J. Brown’s tenure with the Eagles cannot be considered a disappointment, his recent seasons have lacked the dominant form he initially displayed with the NFC East club.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles

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Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows Brown well from their time together with the Titans. With a veteran offensive coordinator like Josh McDaniels, Brown could potentially regain his elite form and shine once again in New England.