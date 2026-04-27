A.J. Brown’s arrival in New England could reportedly be finalized with a draft pick sent to Philadelphia

With the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, one of the major storylines going forward will likely be the potential departure of A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Patriots remain strong candidates to acquire him, and according to a recent report, a future first-round pick could be the key to unlocking a deal.

“The Patriots want AJ Brown and the Eagles are willing to move on from AJ Brown. I expect that this trade will come together on June 1…it’s not gonna be hard to get it done…I believe in the end it will involve a future 1st round draft pick, my guess is a 1 in 2028,” Adam Schefter reported on The Pat McAfee Show.

In Foxborough, they are looking for a replacement following the departure of Stefon Diggs. The idea is for it to be one with experience, talent, and explosiveness—something Mike Vrabel knows very well about Brown from their time together with the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Why would A.J. Brown arrive in New England as of June 1?

The rumored arrival of A.J. Brown in New England is strategically timed for after June 1 to maximize salary cap flexibility for the Philadelphia Eagles. By waiting until this date, the Eagles can split Brown’s massive $43.4 million dead cap hit across the 2026 and 2027 seasons, rather than absorbing the entire penalty in a single year.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This accounting maneuver provides Philadelphia with roughly $20 million in immediate cap relief, making the trade financially viable, while allowing the Patriots to officially acquire their projected WR1 for quarterback Drake Maye.

Advertisement

Patriots look to fill the void left by Stefon Diggs

In his lone season with the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs was a highly productive weapon for Drake Maye, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns in 17 games during the 2025 campaign.

Despite leading the team in catches and yards, his production dipped in the playoffs—averaging only 27.5 yards per game across four postseason appearances—and he faced significant off-field legal issues late in the year.

Stefon Diggs smiling before a Patriots game.

Advertisement

The aerial attack of Drake Maye in New England so far

Stefon Diggs is gone, Romeo Doubs has arrived, and Kayshon Boutte is still on the roster. These are the options that Drake Maye currently has in his receiving corps ahead of the 2026 NFL season.