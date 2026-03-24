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AJ Brown trade rumors: Why the Eagles signing Elijah Moore points toward a June 1 exit

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year deal, a move that many insiders believe is the final piece of insurance needed to facilitate an A.J. Brown trade.

By Fernando Franco Puga

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WR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (2025)
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesWR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (2025)

The Philadelphia Eagles have completed the signing of Elijah Moore. His arrival is expected to have a ripple effect, as a trade involving A.J. Brown now seems inevitable.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Eagles signed Moore to a one-year deal, though financial terms remain undisclosed. His addition creates further uncertainty regarding the future of A.J. Brown in Philadelphia.

Reports suggest that Moore’s signing fuels speculation about Brown’s departure. However, it appears the Eagles will wait until after June 1 to move on from him to maximize salary cap flexibility.

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Why June 1st is the key date

The primary reason a trade has not happened yet is financial. If the Eagles trade A.J. Brown before June 1, 2026, they would be forced to swallow a record-breaking $43.45 million dead cap hit immediately.

By waiting until after June 1, the Eagles can spread that cap hit over two seasons:

  • 2026 Cap Hit: $16.35 million
  • 2027 Cap Hit: $27.1 million
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This maneuver would actually save the Eagles $7 million in cap space for the 2026 season, giving them the flexibility to finalize their roster.

The new-look Eagles WR depth chart

With Elijah Moore joining a room that already features DeVonta Smith and former Chiefs star Hollywood Brown, Philadelphia has built a contingency plan that allows them to move on from their WR1 without leaving Jalen Hurts empty-handed.

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Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins, and Danny Gray complete the list of wide receivers the Eagles have. Obviously, awaiting to see what will happen with A.J. Brown.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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