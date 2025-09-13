Alvin Kamara’s Saints add Ja’Lynn Polk: What does Drake Maye’s Patriots WR depth chart look like now?

New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with the New England Patriots of quarterback Drake Maye to acquire wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini. Alvin Kamara’s team also receives a 2028 seventh-round selection and a new offensive weapon, who is currently on injured reserve at the end of the season.

The move is unusual, to say the least. Polk will be sidelined for the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury and won’t be ready to play with the New Orleans team until he is cleared after the 2026 season. Maye confirmed that he lost a potential key weapon and former teammate from last season.

The Patriots, who fell in their 2025 NFL season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, free up a roster spot and secure future draft capital with the additional pick. The Saints, meanwhile, are making a long-term bet on a player who, once healthy, will become another offensive complement to Kamara.

How does the Patriots’ WR depth chart look now?

The Patriots retain their starting wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and DeMario Douglas. Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III fill out the rotation behind the starters, giving them potential opportunities to see action on the field for New England.

Ja’Lynn Polk of the Saints

With Polk off the roster, something that had already been the case since the start of the season, any injury could create a significant gap. Players like Chism and Hollins may need to take on bigger roles if unexpected setbacks occur. The Patriots now have a chance to give new profiles more opportunities.

Polk’s stint with the Patriots

Polk was selected by the Patriots in Round 2, Pick 37 of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. Last season, he played in 15 games, starting 7 of them. He caught just 12 passes for 87 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.