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Amid NY Giants and Browns’ interest, Bills enter KC Concepcion’s sweepstakes by hosting him to a visit ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants have more competition for KC Concepcion, as the Buffalo Bills are hosting him to a visit.

KC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesKC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies

KC Concepcion is one of the best names in the wide receiver department ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns are interested in him, but now, the Buffalo Bills are entering the wideout sweepstakes.

It was reported that the Browns joined the Giants in the Concepcion sweepstakes. Now, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Concepcion is visiting the Bills, who are in desperate need to fill the roster with weapons for Josh Allen.

The Bills have previously been intrigued by Concepcion, but then the rumors watered down after trading for DJ Moore. However, it seems the interested has reignited. Concepcion would be a great fit for the Bills.

KC Concepcion’s fit with the Bills

To the dismay of the Browns and the Giants, Concepcion is a great fit to be Josh Allen’s teammate. The reason? Concepcion is a dynamic playmaker and a yards-after-catch machine. He is also a versatile wideout that can line up in the slot or elsewhere.

Concepcion also knows how to create separation, something Josh Allen would definitely welcome, as he needs weapons that can provide him wide looks. Being open goes a long way. Plus, he is from Rochester, New York, which is just 60 miles away from Buffalo.

See also

Bills, 49ers, Broncos, among others get key update on KC Concepcion’s health status ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion’s draft projection competes with plenty of others

KC Concepcion is projected to go in the late-first-to-early-second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. This puts him in competition with other great wideouts like Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr. Teams have plenty of ways to go. They are all below Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon.

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Bruno Milano
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