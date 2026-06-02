Browns’ Jared Verse is already drawing comparisons to Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons

The Cleveland Browns' new acquisition arrives at a very good time for the team, as Jared Verse finds himself at an important moment in his career where he is being compared to Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

Jared Verse is already generating massive expectations as the newest defensive weapon for the Cleveland Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade involving superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. A revealing statistical breakdown has surfaced, showcasing that the former first-round draft selection is currently producing numbers that rival the absolute best players in football.

The detailed production report was shared on X by Daniel Oyefusi. “Expected new Browns DE Jared Verse,who was the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 99 pressures since entering the league in 2024,” the reporter shared. This elite level of consistent performance could the franchise in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Oyefusi further emphasized his elite historical standing by comparing his data to Garrett and Micah Parsons. “Only Micah Parsons (119) and Myles Garrett (109) have more over that span, per ESPN Research,” the report detailed, adding that Verse turns 26 in November and is eligible for a contract extension after the 2026 season.

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Verse can change things for the Cleveland defense

An examination of his early NFL stats demonstrates exactly why he is viewed as a game-changing asset for his new squad. During his magnificent 2024 debut season, the star edge rusher racked up 66 total tackles and 4.5 sacks on his way to earning Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

#Browns 2027 draft picks:



• 1st

• 1st (via LAR)

• 2nd

• 3rd

• 4th

• 4th (via NYG)

• 4th (via SEA)

• 5th

• 5th (via HOU)

• 7th



And that's before factoring in Jared Verse, who Cleveland views as being worth at least a 1st-round pick himself.



Verse is just 25 years old,… https://t.co/iub5VfsuXd pic.twitter.com/GqxukNkisS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2026

Last year with the Los Angeles Rams, the dynamic defender took another massive leap forward by recording a career-high 7.5 sacks, 58 tackles, and forcing three fumbles. These stellar campaigns allowed him to be named a Pro Bowler two years in a row, representing his first two and only years in the NFL so far.

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The young star could drastically help the Browns build a status of an stronger defensive unit. His high-energy playing style and elite ability to generate quick pressures ensure that the defensive line will continue to dictate the pace of games.