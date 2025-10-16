Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could be without Josh Simmons for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The left tackle has not practiced all week, and the injury report lists the reason as “not injury related-personal.”

It’s important to remember that Simmons did not play in the game against the Detroit Lions, and according to a report by Nate Taylor, the situation may have been caused by a family matter involving the rookie in California.

“Josh Simmons is in California. He left at a time on Sunday that is extremely unusual. I’m not sure when he’s coming back and, as of right now, the team doesn’t know when he’s coming back.”

Who got injured with Chiefs?

Brashard Smith (illness), Hollywood Brown (Achilles), Charles Omenihu (ankle), Nikko Remigio (thumb), Jawaan Taylor (knee), Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle), and Jerry Tillery (elbow) appear on the latest injury report, but the good news is that all of them were full participants in the Chiefs’ latest practice.

Of course, the big focus this week is on Rashee Rice, who will return to the field after serving his six-game suspension. However, it looks like Mahomes will not have his left tackle.

