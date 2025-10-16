Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Patrick Mahomes' key teammate for Week 7 game against Raiders

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could be without a key player for Patrick Mahomes in an intriguing situation for the team ahead of the game against the Raiders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could be without Josh Simmons for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The left tackle has not practiced all week, and the injury report lists the reason as “not injury related-personal.”

It’s important to remember that Simmons did not play in the game against the Detroit Lions, and according to a report by Nate Taylor, the situation may have been caused by a family matter involving the rookie in California.

“Josh Simmons is in California. He left at a time on Sunday that is extremely unusual. I’m not sure when he’s coming back and, as of right now, the team doesn’t know when he’s coming back.”

Who got injured with Chiefs?

Brashard Smith (illness), Hollywood Brown (Achilles), Charles Omenihu (ankle), Nikko Remigio (thumb), Jawaan Taylor (knee), Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle), and Jerry Tillery (elbow) appear on the latest injury report, but the good news is that all of them were full participants in the Chiefs’ latest practice.

Of course, the big focus this week is on Rashee Rice, who will return to the field after serving his six-game suspension. However, it looks like Mahomes will not have his left tackle.

