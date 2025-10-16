Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looked like contenders again during their victory over the Detroit Lions. However, the quarterback sent a very clear message to his teammates about a possible letdown and overconfidence in the next game against the Raiders.

“We’re going up against a Raiders team that’s hungry. It’s always going to be a tight contested football game. You feel that when you step in the building during Raiders week. I always say, it doesn’t matter if you’re doing good or they’re doing good, this game means more to everybody. Everybody that’s playing in the game, both sides of the football. You have to have that mentality. It’s a true rivalry game. You don’t have a lot of those in the NFL. I’m blessed to be a part of it because it really does bring out the best in both teams.”

Suddenly, despite a 0-2 start, Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP award, and the Chiefs are once again seen as Super Bowl candidates. For that reason, they cannot afford to lose against the Raiders, considering that the AFC West is very tight with the Chargers and Broncos.

Who is favorite to win the AFC West?

The Chiefs are favorites to win the AFC West (+160) despite currently being in third place in the division with a 3-3 record. The Chargers (+170) and Broncos (+210) have a 4-2 record.

Mahomes acknowledged that, throughout the week, Andy Reid has emphasized that this could be a trap game. “It was the first thing coach Reid said. It is about showing consistency. That’s something that’s super important in this league. You can have highs and lows. It’a long NFL season. It’s about who can be the most consistent week in and week out. So, that’s something that we have to be better at. We’ve showcased that we can play against anybody, but we’ve also showcased that we can make mistakes and lose against anybody. For us, it’s about going out there and play our best football every single week.”

