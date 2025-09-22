Andy Reid breaks silence on heated argument with Travis Kelce during Chiefs’ win vs Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top in their visit to the Big Apple, defeating the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football and getting back into the win column this season. Still, much of the spotlight fell once again on head coach Andy Reid, who had a notable sideline exchange with one of his star players, tight end Travis Kelce, during the game.

The intensity of the game often leads players and coaches to let their emotions boil over, to the point where even routine discussions can escalate — regardless of the circumstances.

Reid, once again calm and with the win safely in hand, addressed the sideline incident with Kelce, making it clear that nothing serious had happened. He emphasized that he values the passion and personality his players bring to the game.

“Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy, and I love that part,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”

“I love Travis’s passion, so I’m OK with that. We didn’t have enough of it in the second quarter; we weren’t where we needed to be. He knows when to back off the pedal and when to push it too,” the HC also added. “That’s part of what I love about him—the guy’s all-in. Just sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He was all-in. He was all-in. Listen, he’s an emotional guy.”

A key win to get back on track

After starting the season in an uncharacteristic 0-2 hole, the Kansas City Chiefs finally got back on track with a convincing 22-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Following a surprising Week 1 loss to the Chargers and a tough defeat to the Eagles in Week 2, the Chiefs’ offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looked more like its championship-caliber self. While the game was tight through the first half, Mahomes connected with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for a key touchdown in the third quarter, putting the Chiefs in command.

The defense also put on a dominant performance, limiting the Giants to just nine points and forcing two interceptions, securing a much-needed win for the struggling Chiefs Kingdom.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

Aiming to secure another win next weekend and continue solidifying their status as title contenders, these are the upcoming matchups the Chiefs will face:

vs Baltimore Ravens, September 28

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 6

vs Detroit Lions, October 12

vs Las Vegas Raiders, October 19

vs Washington Commanders, October 27