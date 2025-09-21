Video: Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have heated exchange on the Chiefs’ sideline during game vs Giants

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have had run-ins before over coaching decisions, often sparked by tense game situations. This time, emotions flared during the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the New York Giants, leading to another heated exchange between the head coach and his star tight end.

What made this moment stand out was the intensity on the sideline, where Reid appeared to bump Kelce as they argued. The incident came during a crucial stretch of the game, with the Chiefs at risk of letting control slip away against New York.

It’s worth remembering that Reid and Kelce already had a similar altercation during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. On that occasion, it was Kelce confronting Reid in frustration. This latest incident felt like a role reversal, with Reid visibly upset over a situation during the team’s final drive.

The previous altercation between Reid and Kelce

The clash between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid in Super Bowl LVIII was one of the most tense moments in recent NFL memory. It happened in the first half of the game against the 49ers, right after a key play ended in a fumble. In a moment of pure frustration, Kelce shoved his head coach and yelled at him on the sideline.

Kelce’s outburst came from anger at not being on the field for that play, believing his presence could have prevented the turnover. The star tight end is known for his fiery competitiveness, and this was a very public display of his desire to help his team win on the league’s biggest stage.

How it was resolved

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the dispute stayed on the field. Kelce and Reid moved past the incident quickly, and the team rallied to win the championship. What could have been a controversy became a story that highlighted their strong relationship, proving that even in heated moments, they share the same goal — winning.

This new confrontation could reignite debates about sideline behavior in the NFL and how emotions spill over during high-pressure games. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Kansas City’s chemistry is impacted or if this incident once again fuels a response that pushes the Chiefs to perform even better.