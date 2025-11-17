Andy Reid faces backlash from fans after downplaying Chiefs’ 5-5 record

Andy Reid could do little to prevent the Broncos from handing the Kansas City Chiefs another road loss, leaving them reeling with a 5-5 record. This slump has generated harsh criticism against the head coach, largely in reaction to a comment he made after the Denver game.

This portion of his statement was posted on X: “We’re not quite as negative as the outside world is… We know what we need to clean up and we need to do it. The guys, they get it. Some of these guys have been through some pretty good seasons. It’s not like this one is lost….” The post has since received over 60 replies, many of them containing sharp messages directed at Reid.

“They know what they need to clean up…and through 10 games havent cleaned it up,” was one criticism from fan Kyle Jury (@kylewjury), who also called out a Chiefs player, “Jawaan Taylor not lining up correctly and Butker not making the kick into the fielding zone come to mind.”

Unsparing criticism against Andy Reid after Broncos loss

Some fans insist that despite Reid claiming the team needs to improve, no visible progress has been made. “Delusional statements from a HC with tunnel vision. They are all in denial. I love my Chiefs but this team ain’t it! And if they know what you need to clean up which week are they going to clean it up? We are 10 games in and they already had their bye. This is crazy!” commented another fan (@HarrisLyleL).

“Not as negative as the outside world?” commented Logan Alford (@LoganAl81286303), trying to highlight the precarious position of the team with little season left: “Andy, it is WEEK 11, and you aren’t even in postseason contention. You are 5-5 with a schedule that doesn’t look much easier. Sounds like denial to me.”

The Chiefs’ situation on the road

It is worth noting that the Chiefs’ record on the road is quite poor, with only one victory in four road games played so far this 2025 season (a 22-9 win against the Giants). After losing to the Broncos, they will not play on the road again until November 27 against the Cowboys.

