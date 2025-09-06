Trending topics:
Andy Reid offers major self-critique after Chiefs’ tough loss in NFL debut vs. Chargers

At the beginning of a new NFL season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs were defeated in Sao Paulo by the Los Angeles Chargers.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sao Paulo was the chosen venue for the debut of a new NFL season for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers — and neither team disappointed. It was a game full of emotion, as Jim Harbaugh‘s squad came away with an important divisional win over Andy Reid’s team, in a key matchup between two AFC contenders.

The final score was 27–21, with Justin Herbert’s squad managing to prevail over one of the top title contenders. According to the protagonists themselves — especially the Chiefs’ head coach — one of the most important factors was the opposing team’s attitude during key moments of the game.

Andy Reid spoke to the media following the game at Neo Quimica Arena, highlighting the key areas his team will need to work on moving forward. He placed special emphasis on the importance of managing and elevating his players’ emotions throughout the game.

“The first half we were off a bit, and then the second half it picked up a bit,” Reid said. “I’ve got to make sure that we start faster. . . . I’ve got to make sure that we come out with better emotion. . . . I thought they did a better job in that area.”

Kansas City Chiefs season opener

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on from the sideline.

The Chiefs’ visit to Brazil undoubtedly ended on a sour note, not only because they started the season with a misstep losing a crucial divisional matchup, but also due to an injury suffered by one of Mahomes’ key receivers, Xavier Worthy.

Patrick Mahomes warns Chiefs teammates after falling to Chargers in opener

see also

Patrick Mahomes warns Chiefs teammates after falling to Chargers in opener

A tough start to the season for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ highly anticipated season opener took a sour turn last night as they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in a hard-fought contest. The final score, while close, doesn’t tell the full story of a struggling Chiefs offense that failed to find its rhythm.

While the defense showed flashes of brilliance, the team’s typically explosive attack looked out of sync, with missed connections proving to be the difference.

This tough loss serves as a wake-up call for the reigning AFC champions, highlighting key areas for improvement as they look to get back on track and prove that this was merely a stumble and not a sign of things to come.

What’s next for Andy Reid’s team?

With the primary goal of turning the page and securing their first win, these are the upcoming games the Chiefs will face starting next week.

  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, September 14
  • @ New York Giants, September 21
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, September 28
  • @ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 6
  • vs Detroit Lions, October 12
