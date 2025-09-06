Patrick Mahomes warns Chiefs teammates after falling to Chargers in opener

Patrick Mahomes is usually a very straightforward quarterback when it comes to the team’s problems. This time, he didn’t hold back after the 27-21 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, delivering a kind of warning to his Kansas City Chiefs teammates after learning a valuable lesson from the defeat.

“I thought we had energy at practice yesterday and all throughout the week, but if you don’t come out with the right mindset, you get beat,” Mahomes said. “The Chargers came out with the right mindset, and they beat us. . . . They definitely came out with more energy than we did.”

Mahomes knows that things have to improve after the loss and admitted his offensive line was quite bad during the game. “They came out with more energy than we did, their defense than our offense,” he added. “In this league, everybody’s too good for you to not match the energy of our opponent, so I think we learned a valuable lesson.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid on the Same Page as Mahomes

Despite the tough Week 1 defeat, Mahomes and Andy Reid are both clear that there are lessons to be learned from the game against the Chargers. The head coach also admitted the same as his quarterback, stating that everything needs to improve for next week.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“We can learn from this as we move forward,” Reid said. “I’ve got to make sure I get my team in a better state there coming out, playing with more emotion. We were a little flat that first half, and that cost us.”

Advertisement

Mahomes’s Week 1 Record

Despite the loss in the season opener, Mahomes’s Week 1 record remains solid at 6-2. He has been a very effective quarterback in season openers and is likely to continue to be for some time. However, in recent seasons, he has had problems with his offense and his wide receivers.

Advertisement