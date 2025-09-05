Trending topics:
NFL

Xavier Worthy exits Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Brazil: What happened to Patrick Mahomes’ receiver?

A major blow for the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes as Xavier Worthy was forced out of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in front of Brazilian fans, leaving the entire team and its supporters deeply concerned.

By Richard Tovar

Xavier Worthy on the field during game vs the Raiders on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesXavier Worthy on the field during game vs the Raiders on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Xavier Worthy left the game, leaving Kansas City Chiefs fans wondering what happened. An incident like this in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is unusual and could be a painful loss for Patrick Mahomes — especially since it appeared to come from contact with one of his own teammates.

Adam Schefter was among the first to report it: “Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury.” The play unfolded when Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on the field, his shoulder slamming hard against Kelce’s chest before he fell to the ground in visible pain.

Tweet placeholder
Developing story…

