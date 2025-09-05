Xavier Worthy exits Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Brazil: What happened to Patrick Mahomes’ receiver?

Xavier Worthy left the game, leaving Kansas City Chiefs fans wondering what happened. An incident like this in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is unusual and could be a painful loss for Patrick Mahomes — especially since it appeared to come from contact with one of his own teammates.

Adam Schefter was among the first to report it: “Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury.” The play unfolded when Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on the field, his shoulder slamming hard against Kelce’s chest before he fell to the ground in visible pain.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…