Saints working out NFL legend to help out Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have many issues to fix, but it seems like they are trying to fix one of them, albeit via a controversial name in the NFL. The team is desperate to get some wins and this move might help Tyler Shough and company to score more points.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are interested in bringing in legendary-yet-polarizing kicker Justin Tucker. They will work him out. Regarded as one of the best kickers of all time, Tucker could help this team score more reliably by giving them range and leg strength.

Tucker was cut from the Ravens and has been suspended for 10 games “for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from allegations of improper behavior during massage sessions by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas.” The kicker is trying to get a second chance in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tucker has also been on a slight decline

Tucker is highly regarded by some as even the best kicker of all time. However, in the last two years, he’s missed 13 field goals and even three extra points. That is unheard of from a kicker that a few years ago, was literally setting records of longest field goals and historical accuracy. None of that is Tucker anymore.

Justin Tucker, former kicker of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

Tucker now needs redemption. He will fight for a spot against third-year kicker Blake Grupe. It’s not the worst competition for Tucker, as Grupe has missed eight field goals this year already. Five of those missed field goals are from less than 50 yards.

Advertisement

see also 25 New Orleans Saints who made history: The greatest to wear the Fleur-de-Lis

The Saints need all the help they can get

The desperation to new head coach Kellen Moore made him bench Spencer Rattler in favor of Tyler Shough. Nothing has changed after that. The Saints have the fourth-worst rushing offense, the seventh-worst total yards offense, and the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL.

Advertisement

Having Tucker would mean that the Saints could be in field goal range as soon as they step into midfield. At least they would have the chance to get more points, even if it’s three instead of a touchdown.