Is Chris Olave playing today for the Saints vs Dolphins in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

Hope is the last thing you lose when circumstances seem dire, and for the New Orleans Saints, this is indeed one of those times. Facing a pivotal matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they are clinging to the possibility of a playoff berth in the NFL, with high hopes for the potential participation of Chris Olave on the field.

As per the Saints’ latest injury report, Olave remains listed as questionable due to a back issue. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report that the Saints expect Olave to play against the Dolphins today.

Though unlikely, the Saints are diligently calculating their path to a playoff berth. However, securing a spot will require more than just a victory; other teams have outperformed them in the NFC standings this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olave’s impact so far this season with the Saints

Even though he hasn’t been at his peak with the Saints this season, the team appears to struggle in his absence. With 734 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and 34 first downs, Olave has made acceptable contributions to New Orleans.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

While these stats don’t fully reflect his potential, Olave has the opportunity to rebound in the upcoming games, if his back issue, carefully monitored by the medical team, allows.

Advertisement

see also Joe Burrow reveals he was a Saints fans growing up

Dolphins also have questionable players

Conversely, the Saints’ rivals are contemplating the status of four players listed as questionable for today’s game, which could be crucial for the Dolphins’ hopes of securing a playoff spot, or at least a Wild Card position.

Advertisement

The Dolphins have uncertainty regarding the availability of CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), OL Austin Jackson (toe), DT Benito Jones (ankle), and TE Darren Waller (pectoral) ahead of their Week 13 matchup in the NFL against New Orleans.