The New Orleans Saints have made a very surprising move according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Brandin Cooks will be released, and that would spark the interest of several teams in the veteran wide receiver.

“WR Brandin Cooks, who was a possible trade target before the deadline, had been released, sources say. The two sides agreed on this, and now heads to waivers.”

At the moment, several possible playoff contenders are in need of a wide receiver. The most talked-about team in recent weeks is undoubtedly the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the New England Patriots cannot be ruled out either. In the NFC, the rumors point to the San Francisco 49ers as a possible destination.

Who did the Saints release?

The Saints will release Brandin Cooks after the wide receiver signed a two-year, $13 million contract with them this past March following his stint with the Dallas Cowboys (2023–2024).

Who did the Saints trade?

It is important to remember that just a few days ago, the Saints also parted ways with one of their star receivers when they traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Now the depth chart takes another hit with the departure of Cooks, who, by the way, was a first-round pick for the Saints in 2014 and, after that initial stint, was traded to the Patriots in 2017.