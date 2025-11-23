Are Joe Burrow’s Bengals out from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss to Patriots?

The AFC North looked to be one of the toughest divisions at the start of the season—and that’s exactly how it has played out. Every misstep for Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals pushed them further from contention, and their latest home loss to the New England Patriots seems to have sealed their fate.

While the NFL’s official site still gives them a 1% chance of making the playoffs, the reality is that this scenario puts them closer to planning for next season rather than chasing a potential Wild Card spot.

Undoubtedly, Burrow’s early-season injury played a significant role in keeping this team out of contention. His highly anticipated return has fans and analysts buzzing with the possibility that the Bengals could make a big splash.

The dream of returning to the Super Bowl is slipping further away for a franchise that is far from competitive in its division. The Steelers and Ravens have shown they are a step ahead of Zac Taylor’s team this season.

Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after a second quarter touchdown.

All eyes on the AFC North

The home loss leaves the Bengals with a record of three wins and eight losses, comfortably in third place behind the Steelers and Ravens, and just ahead of the Cleveland Browns.

With only a handful of games left, the dream of securing a playoff berth seems more like a long shot, yet in the NFL, hope is the last thing a team ever gives up. In Week 13, they will travel to Baltimore for one of the most important divisional matchups in recent memory.

What’s next for the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the most crucial stretch of their 2025 campaign, highlighted by a brutal run of AFC contenders. This defining sequence features a pair of heavyweight bouts against their bitter AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, including a challenging road game (November 27th) and a decisive home rematch (December 14th).

Sandwiched between those divisional battles is a tough road trip to face the high-powered Buffalo Bills (December 7th). For the Bengals to solidify their playoff standing, they must conquer this gauntlet of top conference opponents, especially by earning a pivotal split, or better, against Baltimore.

