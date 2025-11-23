Are Josh Jacobs and Matthew Golden playing today for Packers vs Vikings in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL Season?

NFL Week 12 brings one of the most intriguing matchups in the NFC North, as the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field with a single goal: adding another win. It will be crucial for Matt LaFleur’s offense to have Josh Jacobs and Matthew Golden on the field to break through the visiting defense.

The question now is whether Jacobs and Golden will be available for Jordan Love on the field. According to the NFL’s official site, their status remains questionable, meaning a last-minute decision will determine if they’ll ultimately suit up.

Both players had limited participation in last week’s practice due to respective injuries. The veteran running back is dealing with knee soreness, while the rookie receiver is still not fully recovered from wrist and shoulder injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacobs and Golden have been among Jordan Love’s most important targets throughout the season, so their presence provides a significant boost to a team that absolutely needs to stay in the divisional race.

Jordan Love #10 and Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

A fearsome offense

The impact of veteran RB Josh Jacobs and rookie WR Matthew Golden has been central to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive identity this season. Jacobs has provided the physical tone, leading the team with 648 rushing yards and a league-leading 11 rushing touchdowns through 10 games, ensuring the running game remains a formidable threat.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love’s net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

Meanwhile, Golden, though still finding his footing, has flashed potential as a reliable option, contributing 286 receiving yards on 39 receptions, helping to diversify the passing attack. Their combined presence forces defenses to account for both the interior run and the vertical passing game, setting the pace for a more balanced Green Bay unit.

Advertisement

Owning the NFC North

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a crucial divisional clash at Lambeau Field this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. With the Chicago Bears currently holding the top spot in the NFC North, a victory is mandatory for the Packers. Winning at home against their fierce rivals would pull Green Bay level with the Bears, intensifying the race for the division crown and setting the stage for a dramatic final stretch of the season.