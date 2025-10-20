Are Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka playing tonight for Buccaneers vs Lions on MNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Monday Night Football in Week 7 brings us a matchup that could easily pass for a conference championship preview. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, and having both Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka on the field could be absolutely crucial for the Bucs’ quarterback in this high-stakes showdown.

Both players have been nursing hamstring issues and their availability for tonight’s game has yet to be confirmed. However, as reported by NFL.com, both wide receivers have been officially listed as “questionable,” meaning it will likely come down to a game-time decision to determine whether they’ll be available for head coach Todd Bowles.

“Evans was a full practice participant while Egbuka was limited on Saturday. When speaking with reporters before practice, head coach Todd Bowles didn’t include Evans on a list of players that will be ruled out against the Lions and added that Egbuka will be a game-time decision.”

If both Evans and Egbuka are cleared to play in this key matchup against the Lions, it would be a major boost for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ offense as they look to strengthen their hold atop the NFC South.

Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Mike Evans.

Key losses on offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are navigating a significant injury crisis on offense leading into their crucial matchup with the Detroit Lions. While there is a glimmer of hope that star wide receiver Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka could potentially play despite being listed as questionable, the team’s depth is severely strained.

The Buccaneers have officially ruled out several key offensive contributors for Monday night: running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), RB Josh Williams (concussion), and veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) will all be on the sidelines. The multiple absences will test the resilience of the Bucs’ remaining playmakers as they face a tough Lions defense.

Clash of titans in the NFC

The 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a pivotal Monday Night Football test at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, where a victory would secure their sixth win of the season and further solidify their standing atop the NFC South.

For Head Coach Todd Bowles‘ resilient squad, earning a tough road win over a fellow NFC contender would be a significant statement, proving their early success is built on more than just home-field advantage as they push toward the mid-season mark.

