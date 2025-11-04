Cardinals reveal decision on Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett after win over Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals’ most recent victory at AT&T Stadium over the Dallas Cowboys came with an added twist — it was led by the team’s primary backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett. Still sidelined due to injury, Kyler Murray watched as his teammate guided Jonathan Gannon’s squad to its third win of the season.

The question on everyone’s mind now is: what will happen when Murray is fully back to 100%? Will he reclaim the starting role, or has Brissett won the job with his strong performances?

For now, the only one with the answer is the Cardinals’ head coach. When asked by the media about the team’s future starting quarterback, he was unequivocal: Kyler Murray is the starter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nothing’s changed on that,” Gannon said. “That’s how I feel.” Faced with persistent questions from the media, the head coach made it clear that he had nothing further to add on the matter. “I’ve got nothing to add on that, guys. Like I said, nothing’s changed, guys.”

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

A standout performance

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered a stellar performance last night on Monday Night Football, leading his team to a crucial 27-17 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

see also Cardinals reportedly set date to decide on Kyler Murray’s future with the team

Filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, the veteran signal-caller went 21-for-31 for 261 yards and connected for two passing touchdowns, while also adding a crucial rushing touchdown in the red zone.

Advertisement

Brissett’s sharp play and 115.1 passer rating not only snapped the Cardinals’ five-game losing streak but immediately intensified questions about who will be the starting quarterback once Murray is healthy.

What’s Kyler Murray’s current status?

Kyler Murray continues to be sidelined by a nagging mid-foot sprain suffered back in Week 5. Despite initial optimism that he would return for MNF against the Cowboys, Murray was ultimately inactive, delaying his highly anticipated comeback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Jonathan Gannon stated that the foot injury was simply “not healthy enough to go.” The team is now reportedly targeting Week 10’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as the next potential opportunity for the franchise quarterback to make his return to the lineup.