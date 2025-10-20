Jonathan Gannon turns heads with 2-word message about Kyler Murray’s status as starting QB for the Cardinals

The NFL season had started on a promising note for the Arizona Cardinals, but five straight losses quickly dashed any hopes of a breakout campaign. Kyler Murray missed his second consecutive game due to a foot injury, and once again, Jonathan Gannon turned to the experience of Jacoby Brissett.

The answers the head coach has been searching for on the field have yet to appear. Murray has been a key piece in this system and, although the results haven’t come yet, the franchise remains confident that their quarterback can lead the team to great things.

Following the loss at State Farm Stadium to the Packers, Gannon was approached by the media, who — for obvious reasons — asked about what would happen with the starting quarterback position once Murray is available again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a bye week ahead and plenty of time to rest, the HC was clear and direct, using just two words to confirm that Kyler Murray will return as the team’s starting quarterback for the Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys: “Nothing’s changed,” he said via @joshweinfuss.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Brissett’s experience wasn’t enough

Despite putting up impressive individual numbers—including the team’s two best offensive performances of the season and 599 yards passing over two games—veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett could not capitalize on his opportunity as Kyler Murray’s replacement.

Advertisement

see also Kyler Murray’s future likely to be away from Cardinals

Filling in for the injured starter, Brissett led the offense to an unexpected surge in production, but the Arizona Cardinals ultimately suffered narrow defeats in both his starts, falling short of securing a much-needed victory to stop the team’s slide.

Advertisement

Relegated in the NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals’ season has reached a critical point following their devastating 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which dropped their record to a dismal 2-5.

With the rest of the NFC West—including the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks—all sitting at four wins or better, the Cardinals are now severely trailing the pack. The defeat leaves them firmly in the divisional cellar and creates a daunting deficit to overcome as they head into a much-needed bye week.

Advertisement