Bill Belichick is out of the New England Patriots and couldn’t find a job for the 2024 season in the NFL. Though the Atlanta Falcons had two interviews with the legendary head coach, owner Arthur Blank chose Raheem Morris.

The beginning of the end for Belichick with Robert Kraft had a lot to do with Bill taking over as general manager. Of course, the main controversy was at the quarterback position when he preferred names like Jimmy Garoppolo or Mac Jones.

Considering that situation, there have been many rumors in the NFL about why the Falcons hired Morris over Belichick. Now, Blank finally revealed if the former mentor of Tom Brady wanted full control of personnel in the franchise.

“Bill Belichick never asked for, in our discussion, full control of the personnel or the building or anything of that nature. I do want to make it 1000% clear, want to go to 2000% or 100 000%. Whatever percent you want to use.”

Will Bill Belichick be a NFL head coach in 2024?

Bill Belichick couldn’t find a job as head coach in the NFL toward the 2024 season. There were seven vacancies available which have been already filled: Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans), Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks), Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders) and Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers).

Now, Arthur Blank revealed a key factor to choose Morris who worked recently as defensive coordinator of the Rams. In fact, Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin recommended the Falcons’ owner to make the move.

“The three years he had in L.A. where he worked with a different coaching environment, a different kind of setup which Sean McVay operates different than a lot of other coaches do. And their coaching scheme and setup and how they promote from within and just move coaches around in a much more lateral way was a learning experience for him.”