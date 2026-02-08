Bad Bunny’s souvenir for attendees at Super Bowl LX: What did the fans really get?

The energy at Super Bowl LX wasn’t just in the game or the halftime spectacle, it extended to the fans pouring into Levi’s Stadium. Beyond the roar of touchdowns and cheers, something unexpected was making the rounds among the crowd before Bad Bunny took the stage.

What unfolded in those seats reflected a deeper shift in how music and sporting culture collide, with attendees talking not only about the performance ahead but the moment itself becoming part of the story. The buzz hinted that this halftime would be remembered for more than the songs.

Even as the music and lights continued to electrify the stadium, whispers and glances hinted at a unique keepsake moving through the crowd. The object, small but striking, began to capture attention in its own right, adding an unexpected layer to the unfolding halftime spectacle.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime souvenir

At his concerts, Bad Bunny became known for handing out small cameras so fans could capture the moment themselves — a playful nod to “Debi tirar más fotos” that turned every show into a shared, interactive experience.

He brought that same spirit to Super Bowl LX, turning the halftime show into something tangible for attendees. In a first for the NFL, all spectators at Levi’s Stadium received a special keepsake linked to the performance, as Sopitas reported.

While not a camera, the item echoed the interactivity of his concert giveaways, giving fans a personal memento of the event and bridging the worlds of music, sports, and pop culture in one unique gesture.

Bad Bunny’s souvenir for attendees (Source: @sopitasdeportes)

This approach reflects a shift in live experiences, where memorabilia does more than mark the occasion — it invites the audience into the moment itself. Bad Bunny’s gift became a small piece of the halftime spectacle, a tangible reminder of a performance designed to be remembered.

Beyond the souvenir given to attendees, he also partnered with the NFL for a limited-edition merchandise drop tied to the halftime show. The first drop, known as The Fans/Concho Collection, arrived ahead of the big game and celebrates “Concho”, a Puerto Rican toad figure closely associated with Bad Bunny’s visual brand.

