Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe could be under center when the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here's what he heard from Mac Jones and other teammates.

In a shocking turn of events, the New England Patriots could lean on third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe for the Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Mac Jones could still start, but the latest word on the street is that he'll probably not.

Jones, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Patriots' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, couldn't make it on time for the road game against the Green Bay Packers last week and remains questionable for the upcoming fixture.

Zappe made his first appearance on Sunday, taking over for injured Brian Hoyer in the first quarter of the loss at Packers. The rookie did better than expected, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Now he could make his first start, and he's been getting advice from teammates — including Jones.

NFL News: QB Bailey Zappe receives advice from Mac Jones, Patriots

“They’ve been good,” Zappe told reporters about his conversations with Jones, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “He’s been very helpful. Same for me, I’ve been trying to do everything I can to help him out with everything going on. We’re just trying to be the best for the team.

“Yeah, I mean, of course relationships in football, it’s a team sport. Your relationships are always important with everybody. A quarterback and center, it’s forever known that relationship is really important. And to be able to talk to him (David Andrews), pick his brain, because he’s been in the league a lot longer than I have, for sure. So kind of pick his brain and kind of see it the way he’s seeing it. So pick his brain, Mac’s brain, Garrett Gilbert’s, everybody’s brain and just kind of learn.”

Bill Belichick may have left the door open on landing another quarterback if Jones' remains sidelined, but for now, it looks like Zappe would take the reins. Therefore, it makes sense that the Patriots are giving him all the help they can.