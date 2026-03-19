Buccaneers explain why Mike Evans chose 49ers over Tampa Bay’s more lucrative offer

Mike Evans has officially joined the San Francisco 49ers for the 2026 NFL season. While he had the opportunity to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the star wide receiver ultimately decided to take his talents to the Bay Area instead, despite a more lucrative offer from his former team.

Evans hit the open market as a free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Although several teams expressed interest in his services, he chose to remain in the NFC to suit up for the Niners.

The Buccaneers have stated they do not feel betrayed by Evans’ decision. However, the front office has made it clear that they did everything within their power to retain the talented wideout.

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“He means everything to me,” general manager Jason Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “but he means everything to the entire organization. Obviously, he’s the best offensive player we’ve ever had and an even better person than he is a player. So, it’s always tough. That one was really tough. . . . We made a significantly higher offer, and that was just the first offer. It became pretty clear that he and his family were just ready, like he said publicly, for another chapter.”

Mike Evans will be crucial for Brock Purdy

With the arrival of Mike Evans, the 49ers gain a new WR1 as Brandon Aiyuk appears set to depart the club. A veteran of Evans’ caliber should be instrumental in bolstering an offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy.

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Evans has spent 12 years in the NFL, and in 11 of those seasons, he managed to secure at least 1,000 receiving yards. If he can stay healthy, the Niners may have finally found the missing piece for a championship run.

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With Evans listed as the top target, Ricky Pearsall moves into the WR2 role, while newcomer Christian Kirk slides in as WR3. This creates a formidable group that could provide Purdy with exactly what he needs to dominate the NFC West.

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Will the 49ers release Brandon Aiyuk?

The situation involving Brandon Aiyuk remains one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding the 49ers. The wide receiver is reportedly expected to be released, as he no longer appears to fit into coach Kyle Shanahan’s long-term plans.

In 2025, reports surfaced that Aiyuk was not committed to the team’s rehabilitation program, preferring to handle his recovery independently. This created a rift between the player and the organization, ultimately leading to his impending exit.

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