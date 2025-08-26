Baker Mayfield makes clear request to Bucs coach ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come off a season where they felt they left something on the table, finishing as the only team in the NFC South to reach the postseason. Their run, however, ended abruptly at the hands of the surprising Washington Commanders. In response, the Buccaneers made some changes, and their star quarterback Baker Mayfield has a request as the 2025 NFL season approaches.

During Tampa Bay’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, Mayfield made it clear he does not want Josh Grizzard calling plays from the coaches’ booth once the regular season begins.

“He needs to be down here [on the field],” Mayfield said of Grizzard during the WFLA-TV broadcast of the Buccaneers-Bills matchup, as noted by JoeBucsFan. “And for me, honestly, I like it when [the playcaller] is down here. Just being able to have conversations with them, not getting on the phone. And then I think they can also just, you know, read the vibe of the whole offense when they’re down here. Be able to communicate what they’re trying to get to, set up some plays.”

The Buccaneers promoted Grizzard to offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left for Jacksonville to become the head coach of the Jaguars this past winter. It was a significant step for Grizzard, who had served as Tampa Bay’s pass game coordinator.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrambles against the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield sees potential in Grizzard

Beyond wanting Grizzard closer to the action, Mayfield’s request reflects the trust he has built with him. Grizzard “designed” the Buccaneers’ third-down offense while working with Coen last season, and Mayfield highlighted how much of a presence he already had in the quarterback room.

“He’s clear and concise in the communication of what he’s trying to get done,” Mayfield said about his relationship with Grizzard. “And I think the guys understand some of the third downs were dialed in because of him last year.”

Mayfield now works with his third different offensive coordinator in three years. His strong play under Dave Canales in 2023 was one of the reasons the Carolina Panthers hired Canales as their head coach in January 2024. That season, Mayfield posted the best regular-season numbers of his NFL career.

With Coen overseeing the offense in 2024, Mayfield kept his production high and carried the Buccaneers into the postseason. Now, with Grizzard stepping in, Mayfield is focused on maintaining that level of performance — but he wants his playcaller by his side on the sideline when it matters most.

