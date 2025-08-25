The 25 best Tampa Bay Buccaneers in history: Stars, leaders and game-changers

From expansion struggles to Super Bowl glory, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history is filled with players who shaped the franchise. Their impact reaches beyond the field, forging the identity of a team once doubted, now twice champions.

Greatness in Tampa Bay has come in many forms: relentless pass rushers, precise quarterbacks, and leaders who inspired both teammates and fans. Each era brought figures who defined what it meant to wear the Bucs’ red and pewter.

These names stand out not only for numbers and highlights, but for moments that turned NFL games, seasons, and legacies. Together, they tell the story of a franchise built on resilience, talent and unforgettable personalities.

Derrick Brooks

Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches the action during the game in 2001. (Source: Andy Lyons /Allsport)

Derrick Brooks epitomized leadership and excellence throughout his 14-season tenure with the Buccaneers. Drafted in 1995, he became the cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s defense, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl XXXVII title.

His relentless pursuit and football IQ redefined the linebacker position. Off the field, he established Derrick Brooks Charities, impacting countless lives through educational initiatives. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, his legacy endures as a symbol of dedication and community commitment.

Mike Evans

Since his 2014 debut, Mike Evans has been a consistent force in the NFL. With over 11,000 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns, his physical prowess and clutch performances have solidified his status as a premier wide receiver.

Notably, he achieved a record-setting 11 consecutive seasons surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. Beyond statistics, his community involvement earned him statewide recognition, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declaring June 10 as “Mike Evans Day” in 2025.

John Lynch

John Lynch‘s presence in the Buccaneers’ secondary was formidable. A third-round pick in 1993, Lynch’s hard-hitting style and football intelligence were instrumental in Tampa Bay’s defensive dominance.

He earned nine Pro Bowl selections and was pivotal in the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII victory. Post-retirement, he transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting and later became the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, showcasing his leadership both on and off the field.

Lee Roy Selmon

As the first-ever draft pick for the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976, Lee Roy Selmon laid the foundation for the franchise’s future. A six-time Pro Bowler and the 1979 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, his dominance on the defensive line was unmatched.

His impact extended beyond football; he played a crucial role in establishing the University of South Florida’s football program, leaving an indelible mark on both the sport and the community.

Hardy Nickerson

Hardy Nickerson‘s tenure with the Buccaneers was marked by his relentless pursuit and leadership. A five-time Pro Bowler during his seven seasons in Tampa Bay, his ability to read offenses and his tackling prowess were central to the team’s defensive strategies. After his playing career, he transitioned into coaching, further contributing to the development of linebackers and the sport’s future talents.

Mike Alstott

Mike Alstott‘s unique blend of size and agility made him a nightmare for defenders. Known for his powerful running style, he became a fan favorite and a symbol of toughness. He played a pivotal role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl XXXVII victory, scoring the first touchdown in the game’s history. Beyond his on-field achievements, his community involvement and leadership have left a lasting legacy in Tampa Bay.

Gerald McCoy

Drafted third overall in 2010, Gerald McCoy quickly became the anchor of Tampa Bay’s defensive line. Over his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, he amassed 59.5 sacks and was selected to six Pro Bowls, showcasing his dominance and consistency. Known for his quickness and ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, his presence was felt on every snap. His leadership and work ethic set a standard for future generations of Buccaneers players.

Simeon Rice

Simeon Rice‘s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2001 marked a transformative era for the Buccaneers’ defense. With his explosive speed and relentless pursuit, Rice became a cornerstone of the team’s pass rush. Over his six seasons with the Buccaneers, he amassed 69.5 sacks, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl XXXVII title. His ability to disrupt quarterbacks and change the course of games solidified his legacy as one of the most formidable defensive ends in franchise history.

James Wilder

James Wilder‘s permanence with the Buccaneers was defined by his durability and versatility. Drafted in 1981, he played nine seasons in Tampa Bay, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 6,081 yards.

His 1984 season remains iconic, as he set a then-NFL record for most combined yards from scrimmage in a single season. Known for his punishing running style and ability to contribute in the passing game, his legacy endures as a symbol of resilience and dedication.

Paul Gruber

Paul Gruber‘s 12-year career with the Buccaneers is a testament to consistency and durability. Drafted in 1988, he played in 183 consecutive games, a franchise record at the time.

His steady presence on the offensive line provided stability for the team’s offense through various transitions. Despite playing during challenging seasons, his commitment and leadership earned him a place in the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

Lavonte David

Lavonte David‘s impact on the Buccaneers’ defense has been profound since his arrival in 2012. Known for his sideline-to-sideline speed and football IQ, he has consistently been among the league’s top tacklers.

His leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in the team’s defensive schemes. As of the 2024 season, he continues to be a pivotal figure, showcasing his enduring excellence and commitment to the franchise.

Ronde Barber

Ronde Barber (Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Ronde Barber‘s versatility and playmaking ability set him apart during his 16-season career with the Buccaneers. Drafted in 1997, he became the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks, showcasing his unique skill set.

His consistency and ability to perform in clutch moments were crucial to the team’s success, including their Super Bowl XXXVII victory. His legacy is cemented as one of the most dynamic defensive backs in NFL history.

Warrick Dunn

Warrick Dunn‘s tenure with the Buccaneers was marked by his agility and vision as a running back. Drafted in 1997, he quickly became a dual-threat, contributing both in the running and passing games.

Over his six seasons with Tampa Bay, he amassed over 5,000 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards. Beyond his on-field achievements, his community efforts, particularly through his foundation, have had a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp‘s arrival in Tampa Bay in 1995 marked a turning point for the Buccaneers’ defense. Drafted 12th overall, his combination of size, speed, and relentless pursuit redefined the defensive tackle position. Over his nine seasons with the Bucs, he amassed 77.5 sacks, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl XXXVII title.

His fiery demeanor and dominant play made him a cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s defensive line. Post-retirement, he transitioned into coaching, serving as a senior quality control analyst under Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady‘s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 sent shockwaves through the NFL. After two decades with the New England Patriots, he sought a new challenge and found it in Tampa Bay.

In his first season, he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory, marking his seventh championship. His leadership, poise under pressure, and unmatched football IQ revitalized the franchise and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Doug Williams

Doug Williams made history in 1978 when he became the first African-American quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Joining the Buccaneers, he brought a new dimension to the team’s offense with his strong arm and leadership.

He led Tampa Bay to the NFC Championship game in 1979 and was inducted into the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in 2015. His impact extended beyond the field, paving the way for future generations of quarterbacks.

Jimmie Giles

Jimmie Giles‘ tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was marked by consistency and reliability. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he was a favorite target in the passing game, amassing over 5,000 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns during his career.

His ability to perform in clutch situations made him a key contributor to the team’s success in the 1980s. Inducted into the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in 2011, his legacy endures as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde‘s selection as the first overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft brought high expectations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his six seasons with the team, he showcased his strong arm and ability to make all the throws.

While his tenure in Tampa Bay was marked by inconsistency, he later found success with other franchises, earning two Pro Bowl selections and solidifying his place in NFL history.

Brad Johnson

Brad Johnson‘s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2001 brought stability to the quarterback position. Known for his calm demeanor and precise passing, Johnson led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory in 2003.

His leadership on and off the field was instrumental in the team’s success during the early 2000s. Retiring with over 29,000 passing yards and 166 touchdowns, his legacy as a reliable and effective quarterback endures.

Ricky Bell

Ricky Bell (Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Ricky Bell‘s legacy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of resilience and dedication. Drafted first overall in 1977, Bell’s powerful running style and leadership on the field made him a cornerstone of the team’s offense.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a battle with a rare illness, his commitment to the game and his community left an indelible mark on the franchise. He was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, honoring his contributions to the sport.

Tony Dungy

Head coach Tony Dungy looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. (Source: Andy Lyons /Allsport)

Tony Dungy‘s tenure as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked a transformative period for the franchise. Taking the helm in 1996, he instilled a culture of discipline and accountability, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances.

His leadership laid the groundwork for the Buccaneers’ eventual Super Bowl victory in 2003. His impact extended beyond the field, as he became a trailblazer for African American head coaches in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during training camp in 2020. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020, he didn’t just return to the field—he sparked a revolution. Joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay wasn’t merely a signing; it was the catalyst for a Super Bowl run.

In his first season with the Bucs, he recorded 45 receptions, 623 yards, and 7 touchdowns, a modest stat line that belied his massive impact on both the passing game and run blocking, creating space and momentum for the entire offense. His presence alone altered defensive schemes, making him a force beyond the numbers.

The postseason cemented his legend. In Super Bowl LV, he caught two touchdowns, finishing with six receptions for 67 yards, playing a pivotal role in Tampa Bay’s first title in 17 years. Beyond stats, he connected with fans and the community, visiting veterans and leaving a lasting impression off the field.

His brief but explosive tenure in Tampa showcased a perfect blend of skill, charisma, and leadership, marking him as one of the most influential Buccaneers of the Brady era and a true game-changer.

Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers salutes the fans after the victory against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. (Source: Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Keyshawn Johnson‘s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2000 brought a new level of expectation to the Buccaneers’ receiving corps. As the first overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, his physicality and route-running prowess made him a formidable presence on the field. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the team’s offensive success, including a Super Bowl victory in 2003.

Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packer in 2023. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Shaquil Barrett‘s journey to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was unconventional, but his impact was undeniable. After joining the team in 2019, he quickly became a defensive powerhouse, leading the league with 19.5 sacks in his first season. His relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and ability to perform in clutch moments were instrumental in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints in 2024. (Source: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chris Godwin‘s consistency and reliability have made him a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense. Since being drafted in 2017, he has been a top target in the passing game, amassing over 7,000 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations, including a Super Bowl victory, has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s premier wide receivers.