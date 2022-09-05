Baker Mayfield's era in Cleveland ended before the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback landed in Carolina and curiously he's going to face his former team in Week 1. Now, the player has released some 'anti-Browns' t-shirts to heat things up ahead of their match.

Things didnt' end so well between the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield. Surprisingly, the team traded him for the 2022 NFL season and the player landed in the Carolina Panthers. Now, fate will join them again as the quarterback will face them in Week 1, but he has prepared something special with the release of the 'anti-Browns' t-shirts ahead of their matchup.

Cleveland had huge expectations with Baker Mayfield since they selected him with the 1st-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the team wasn't satisfied with his performances and decided it was time to take different paths for the 2022 season.

With his departure, there was a ripple effect in the NFL. Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns, but he has been suspended for 11 games this season. For Mayfield, everything ended pretty well as he was named starting quarterback in Carolina, which will make him face his former team in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Baker Mayfield's massive take on the Browns with the release of controversial t-shirts

Destiny will reunite Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns once again in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. But the quarterback is not happy with how things ended and he has sent a clear message to his former team.

The quarterback released official Gameday t-shirts and they have a controversial statement written in them. "Off the leash", says one of the two versions of this merch, which is probably a direct message to Cleveland's board and staff.

Recently, Myles Garrett warned his former teammate ahead of their matchup. The DE told reporters that he was not going to be easy on Mayfield just because of their friendship as he wants Cleveland to win everything against anyone.