Baker Mayfield takes a jab at Saints before Week 8 duel

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to extend their good momentum in the 2025 NFL season with a win over divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 8 of the season.

Mayfield is playing at a high level again, going 157 of 245 for 1,767 yards and 13 touchdowns against two interceptions. The Buccaneers have posted a 5-2 record, leading the NFC South and sitting fourth in the conference standings.

Facing the Saints is special for the Buccaneers, but Mayfield has extra motivation to beat Kellen Moore’s team. He hasn’t enjoyed watching New Orleans this season, especially their “dirty plays.”

Baker Mayfield accused the Saints of being dirty

Talking with reporters during Wednesday’s media availability, Mayfield didn’t mince words when talking about the Saints. He accused them of being a dirty team, while admitting he has no love for the franchise.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up.

“It hasn’t exactly been clean play from their part when he play them,” Mayfield said. “It’s a physical game it is with as expected division rivals. Yeah, not much else to say besides the fact that I don’t like them.”

The Saints and Bucs used to battle it out to rule the division before Tampa Bay took over. New Orleans is a shell of the team that dominated in the 2010s, but they are still a difficult opponent for their divisional rivals.

Mayfield is posting big numbers again, and the Bucs look like clear favorites to win this game. They beat the Falcons in Week 1 and hope to go 2-0 against divisional rivals.