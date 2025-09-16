Trending topics:
Baker Mayfield warns rest of the NFL after Bucs’ late comeback wins vs Texans, Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised everyone with a strong start to the 2025 NFL season by defeating the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons. Despite their victory, Baker Mayfield issued a strong warning to other teams.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass.

After falling short in the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to reaffirm their NFC South dominance and achieve postseason success this season. Todd Bowles’ squad stunned fans with a remarkable 2-0 start, clinching a last-minute victory against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. For that reason, quarterback Baker Mayfield issued a strong warning to other teams.

“Similar to what I told you guys last week, in these two-minute close games, we were not on the right side of things in the past couple years. It’s good to see that we haven’t played even close to our best ball in all three phases, and we’re still finding ways to win on the road and that’s really important,” Baker Mayfield said, as reported by Buccaneers’ website.

Though the Bucs have emerged victorious, they did so with only a narrow margin, leaving fans to wonder if they can maintain their winning streak in upcoming NFL games. Not only Baker Mayfield has showcased his leadership skills with his recent statements, but also has delivered an impressive performance in the recent games by completing 42 of 70 passes for 382 yards. In addition, he threw five touchdowns without any interceptions.

The offense played a pivotal role in defeating the Texans, yet questions loom over the defense’s lack of precision in pass coverage. With just 207 defensive passing yards and significant turnover issues, the team’s promising start should not overshadow necessary improvements. For that reason, head coach Todd Bowles faces the challenge of refining these aspects to solidify its status as true contenders.

Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs into an impressive franchise record

With their victory over the Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured a franchise-record five consecutive 2-0 season starts. Baker Mayfield has been instrumental in this achievement, emerging as one of the premier quarterbacks in his position and driving the team’s success. Despite his contributions, Mayfield’s role often goes underappreciated beyond the franchise’s loyal fanbase. Remarkably, he currently tops the league with 74 touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers have gradually developed their sports project into one of the league’s most promising. Yet, their postseason struggles have frustrated fans, who feel the team has not progressed. This season, Todd Bowles’ team has a prime opportunity to transform its franchise record into a coveted championship, delivering the crowning achievement for its efforts.

