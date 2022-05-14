The Ravens will have four games that are labeled as the toughest for the team's defensive line. Those teams could be considered as season definers for the Ravens during 2022.

The Baltimore Ravens did not play in the postseason of the 2021 NFL Season, that was the end of an appearance-streak in the playoffs since 2018. During the 21st century the Ravens did not play in the playoffs in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

This year could be considered John Harbaugh's last as head coach or Lamar Jackson's last year as a starting quarterback with the franchise, but that's wild speculation and the season hasn't started.

The Ravens were the 'winners' of the 2022 NFL Draft with some precise and long-awaited selections to fix all the holes in the offensive and defensive line that the team has and that were the weakest points during the 2021 season.

Ravens 2022 Schedule: H2H vs Patriots, Bills, Bengals and Buccaneers

Against the New England Patriots: This game will be played at Gillette Stadium during Week 3, the Ravens won only 2 games against the Patriots out of 11 games, those two wins were on the road, one in 2010 and one in 2013. 3-2 home games, 2-8 on the road games including playoffs.

Against the Buffalo Bills: The record against the Bills is good, 6-3 in the regular season, and 0-1 in the postseason. The Ravens last won against the Bills in 2019 on the road 24-17. In the 2022 NFL season they will play Week 3 at home. 4-1 home games, 1-3 away games including playoffs.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals: Another big game for the Ravens will be played in Week 5 at home against the divisional rival Bengals in what will be the 52nd game between the two franchises. The Ravens' record against the Bengals is slightly positive at 27-25 overall, 17-9 home games, 10-16 away games. The most recent game was a 21-41 loss on the road, the Bengals won on December 12, 2021.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Just six games against the Buccaneers, the Ravens' record against the Bucs is a 4-2 overall win. The most recent game against the Buccaneers was more than 6 years ago, the Ravens won in 2014 on the road 48-17, that was the second consecutive victory against Tampa. 2-1 home games and 2-1 away games.