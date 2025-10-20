Caleb Williams delivers strong self-critique after Bears’ big win over Saints

The NFL season has taken an unexpected turn for the Chicago Bears who, after starting 0-2, now find themselves at 4-2 and eyeing the top spot in the NFC North. Caleb Williams and his teammates took down the New Orleans Saints at home and are now dreaming of claiming the division title.

While Ben Johnson’s team has shown solidity in multiple areas of the field, its star player was highly critical of his own performance in this game — even suggesting he wasn’t able to give his teammates everything they needed.

After the Bears’ 26–14 win over Kellen Moore’s team, Williams spoke to the media and addressed his performance with strong and candid words. “Today was frustrating on my part,” the QB said via Peggy Kusinski of ESPN. “I felt like I was hurting this team more than helping them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards, throwing zero touchdowns against one interception, and posted a 61.7 passer rating, with the victory largely attributed to a dominant defensive effort and strong rushing attack.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

Ben Johnson agrees with Williams

In line with the comments made by Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson offered a brief analysis of his team’s performance in the win over the Saints, agreeing that one of the main shortcomings was the passing game.

Advertisement

“We weren’t efficient enough in the passing game,” Johnson firmly stated to the press. “We’ll see why that was. I was hopeful by Week 6 we would play cleaner football than that.”

Advertisement

He also added: “The benefit when you win, is you usually can coach a little harder. We’re always truth tellers, on Monday in particular. When it’s good, we’ll tell them when it’s good. When it’s bad, we’ll tell them what we’ve got to clean up.”

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Bears?

With the main goal of continuing to stack wins and, in some way, take control of one of the most competitive divisions in the league, here are the upcoming games the Bears will face in the NFL:

@ Baltimore Ravens, October 26

@ Cincinnati Bengals, November 2

vs New York Giants, November 9

@ Minnesota Vikings, November 16

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, November 23