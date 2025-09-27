Draymond Green slams Bears’ Caleb Williams: ‘I don’t think he’s ever going to figure it out’

Putting a microphone on Draymond Green is guarantee of pipebombs. Having him share his opinions about NFL players is guarantee of controversy. Known for not having any filter, the NBA champion didn’t hold back when talking about Chicago Bears‘ quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Jordan Schultz hosts the ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?’ podcast where he asks Green about his opinion on different NFL topics. When asked about Williams, Green was unfiltered.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to figure it out to the level of what you’d expect from a number one pick,” Green said. “He had a good game, this is the number one pick. He should have a good game.” Schultz then tried to defend Williams saying “Well, I don’t know if he’s leading you to a Super Bowl in year two,” but Green immediately retaliated with an emphatic “He’s not leading you to a Super Bowl in year ten either.”

Williams is fresh off arguably his best game in the NFL

In Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, Williams demolished the Dallas Cowboys en route to the Bears‘ first win of the year. They beat Dallas 31-14 and Williams completed 19 of 28 for 298 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating was 142.6 and at times looked unstoppable.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears

While it’s fair to say that Williams has underdelivered on the hype created around him, for Green to slam him like that after arguably his best game ever is borderline cruel.

Williams needs to prove himself

The Bears are not known for having good quarterbacks. In fact, they are known for not having any quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season. They are the only team in the NFL to not have that. But, with Williams and the arrival of Ben Johnson as the head coach, that has to change.

As of right now, he has 715 yards in three games. This puts him on pace for 4,051 yards if he manages to sustain this rhythm. However, the Bears also want to be a prominent force in the NFL. It’s not only throwing for 4,000 yards, it’s winning football games. The team must figure out a way to intertwine both goals to be successful.