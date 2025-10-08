Ben Roethlisberger makes bold claim about Steelers’ season and slams AFC rival Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started the season on a strong note, leading the AFC North and generating positive expectations with Aaron Rodgers as their centerpiece. Franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger made a striking prediction about the team’s outlook for the season, also speaking about the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger, drawing on his experience as the Steelers’ star quarterback, did not hold back his always-resonant opinion regarding the franchise’s aspirations. On his Footbahlin podcast, the legendary player shared his verdict.

At the same time, Big Ben spoke about the Ravens and their ambitions. Pittsburgh stands at 3-1 after its win in Ireland over the Minnesota Vikings and is already ahead of its divisional rivals. In that context, Roethlisberger delivered his prediction.

Roethlisberger’s prediction for the Steelers

“The Steelers are total contenders,” Big Ben said on his podcast. The Pittsburgh icon made it clear that, in his view, the team can comfortably win the AFC North and go far in the playoffs, potentially winning a postseason game for the first time in eight years.

At the same time, Big Ben admitted that it’s hard for him to call the Ravens “pretenders” given their history and talent, especially with Lamar Jackson leading the way. “They’re good, but their defense is absolutely atrocious right now, which is mind-blowing to me, because they have a very expensive defense,” he said.

Big Ben calls for improvements

Despite labeling the Steelers as total contenders to win the division, Roethlisberger also pointed out areas that need work. He mentioned that the offensive line is not quite where it needs to be and called for greater use of tight ends as an additional offensive weapon to diversify their tactics.