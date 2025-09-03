Ben Roethlisberger makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ 2025 NFL season record

Ben Roethlisberger is a Pittsburgh Steelers legend who even won a Super Bowl and is a respected voice when it comes to weighing in on the black & gold franchise, which will have Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback for a season filled with renewed expectations.

The Steelers went through major changes after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL season, parting ways with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their former starting quarterbacks. Rodgers arrived to fill that void in Mike Tomlin’s team management and lead the franchise’s offense.

Big Ben made his early prediction regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 season record. According to him, the forecast came after watching the team practice with Rodgers as a key piece, alongside other new faces such as wide receivers DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson.

What will the Steelers’ record be according to Roethlisberger?

Speaking on his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger predicted the Steelers would finish the 2025 NFL regular season with an 11-6 record. That mark would be an improvement over last season, when Tomlin’s team went 10-7 and finished second in the AFC North division.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

“I think there is a chance we get in the postseason, win one. It may be a little rusty early. It might not be clicking on all cylinders right from the get-go. I think there may be some angst from fans because they won’t see what they were hoping to see right away. I would just say be patient with it, I think it will iron itself out,” Roethlisberger stated.

Roethlisberger’s forecast against the New York Jets and other matchups

The Steelers legend predicted that Pittsburgh will defeat the New York Jets in their 2025 NFL season opener, which will feature Aaron Rodgers facing Justin Fields. At the same time, Big Ben said the team’s first loss will come in Week 3 against the New England Patriots in Ireland.

Roethlisberger continued his outlook on the Steelers’ regular season and projected that Pittsburgh would secure some important wins but enter December with a 6-6 record. At that point, according to the legend, Rodgers’ team would go on a five-game winning streak against the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and the Ravens again.

