Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger issues strong warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win against Jets

Ben Roethlisberger is very concerned about Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers after their win over the Jets. Despite the optimism around Mike Tomlin's team, the former quarterback has a different perspective.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger said that Aaron Rodgers proved his arm still has the strength to win in the NFL, but the legend also warned on his Footbahlin podcast that if the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t get back on track in a key aspect of the game, the veteran might not last long as their starting quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers threw the ball. His arm works just fine. He can throw the ball all over the place. The only thing is that there were four sacks. None of those that I saw were Aaron’s fault. So, I’m very encouraged by the way Aaron played. My concern is going to be moving forward. Can Aaron take a beating like that every week? Not at that age.”

Rodgers looked sensational with four touchdown passes, but the lack of protection nearly cost Pittsburgh the victory. That’s why, according to Big Ben, if the Steelers want to contend for the Super Bowl, they need to make adjustments as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers injured?

Aaron Rodgers isn’t injured with the Steelers, but after the game against the Jets, the quarterback admitted he had some back issues. Considering this situation, Roethlisberger mentioned that players like Broderick Jones need to step up their game, or the outcome could be terrible.

“Even when he didn’t get sacked, he got hit so hard like he came off the ground. He’s 41 years old. That’s not good. If that doesn’t improve, we’re not going to have a quarterback very long and it’s going to be a rough season. With all due respect, Broderick Jones looks like a turnstile. I mean, it was bad. There was a lot of pressure coming from that left side. It made me feel like Aaron is going to get destroyed. It makes me nervous.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers will lose Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate for game against Seahawks due to injury

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers will lose Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate for game against Seahawks due to injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Ben Roethlisberger makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ 2025 NFL season record
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ 2025 NFL season record

Big Ben issues strong warning to Steelers fans about Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf
NFL

Big Ben issues strong warning to Steelers fans about Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf

Ben Roethlisberger thinks Mike Tomlin will cut Aaron Rodgers' teammate amid Steelers' QB race
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger thinks Mike Tomlin will cut Aaron Rodgers' teammate amid Steelers' QB race

Bad news for the Tigers: Eliah Drinkwitz loses key player to season-ending injury
College Football

Bad news for the Tigers: Eliah Drinkwitz loses key player to season-ending injury

Better Collective Logo