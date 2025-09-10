Ben Roethlisberger said that Aaron Rodgers proved his arm still has the strength to win in the NFL, but the legend also warned on his Footbahlin podcast that if the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t get back on track in a key aspect of the game, the veteran might not last long as their starting quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers threw the ball. His arm works just fine. He can throw the ball all over the place. The only thing is that there were four sacks. None of those that I saw were Aaron’s fault. So, I’m very encouraged by the way Aaron played. My concern is going to be moving forward. Can Aaron take a beating like that every week? Not at that age.”

Rodgers looked sensational with four touchdown passes, but the lack of protection nearly cost Pittsburgh the victory. That’s why, according to Big Ben, if the Steelers want to contend for the Super Bowl, they need to make adjustments as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers injured?

Aaron Rodgers isn’t injured with the Steelers, but after the game against the Jets, the quarterback admitted he had some back issues. Considering this situation, Roethlisberger mentioned that players like Broderick Jones need to step up their game, or the outcome could be terrible.

“Even when he didn’t get sacked, he got hit so hard like he came off the ground. He’s 41 years old. That’s not good. If that doesn’t improve, we’re not going to have a quarterback very long and it’s going to be a rough season. With all due respect, Broderick Jones looks like a turnstile. I mean, it was bad. There was a lot of pressure coming from that left side. It made me feel like Aaron is going to get destroyed. It makes me nervous.”

Advertisement