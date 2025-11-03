Bengals are the first team since the 1960s to get infamous record in the NFL after loss to the Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals are focused on making NFL history, just not good one. After losing another shootout against the Chicago Bears, the AFC North franchise wrote a dark chapter in the history books.

According to Ari Meirov, NFL insider, Cincinnati is the first franchise since the 1960s to score 38 or more points in back-to-back games and lose both games. That is one record no team wants to ever hold.

Last week, the Jets were 0-7 and beat the Bengals 38-39. This week, the Bengals scored 42 and lost to the Bears allowing 47. The defense is virtually non-existent, and the team is wasting a historically talented offense.

Zac Taylor needs to go

Head coach Zac Taylor fired Lou Anarumo pretty much blaming him for the defensive woes in 2024. In 2025, somehow the defense is even worse. Al Golden hasn’t been able to fix a thing, and now the common factor is Taylor.

Taylor’s coaching has always been questioned. Even when he got the team to a Super Bowl, the credit went to Joe Burrow and his skill players more than the coach. Fast forward to today, and now it’s clearer than ever than Taylor is not a good head coach. He doesn’t lead well, he can’t fix the issues, his clock management is not great and at this point, it’s likely that he will miss the playoffs once again.

Even the offense is not fixed

How can someone say the offense is not fixed it they score too many points? There’s a reason Joe Burrow gets injured… The offensive line is tragically bad, and it has been that way since Burrow was drafted.

The Bengals have invested in many names to solve it. At this point, it’s coaching, not lack of investment. Hence, Taylor also needs to be held accountable. They are wasting the primes of generational talents like Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.