Ja’Marr Chase drops a three-word bomb after Bengals’ loss to Bears in Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals are a very weird, one-sided team. The offense could literally put historic numbers just for the defense to allow equally historic numbers against the team. After another heartbreaking loss, this time to the Chicago Bears, superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t happy and he let that be known with only three words.

Walking back to the locker room after the game, Chase was heard saying “One f—— stop.” After all, the teams is 3-6 and three of those losses have been with the team scoring 24 or more points, including 38 points against the Jets and more recently, 42 points against the Bears.

Chase himself is having a great season. He leads the NFL in receptions with 76, has 831 yards already and five touchdowns. Last season, Chase won the receiving triple crown and the team didn’t reach the playoffs. It’s completely understandable that he is frustrated.

Chase wasn’t the only one to call out the defense

Running back Chase Brown is also frustrated. Brown is also a great weapon, he is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL. He had 1,350 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns last season. This season, he has 621 yards and three touchdowns. Understandably so, he also was fuming after the game.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room, he said, “Finish the f—— game. Just end it… Just end the f—— game.” In all fairness, you couldn’t ask more from the offense. However, it’s two years with the same issue, and it’s getting worse and worse.

Even special teams did their part

The Bengals were down two possessions late in the fourth quarter and they scored. Then, the special teams unit actually recovered an onside kick, which led to the Bengals scoring with 54 seconds left to get the lead.

Then, Bears’ QB Caleb Williams connected with tight end Colston Loveland to get the team in field goal range… until the Bengals’ secondary missed tackles and allowed a 58-yard touchdown that cost them the game. It’s defensive malpractice all over again.