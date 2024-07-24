The rivalry between the Bengals and the Chiefs is intensifying, as evidenced by Ja'Marr Chase's recent refusal to confirm whether Patrick Mahomes is currently the best player in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are definitely not on the best terms with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Ja’Marr Chase has increased the tension between the two clubs by avoiding naming Patrick Mahomes when asked if the QB is the best player in the NFL.

In recent years, the Chiefs have established a new dynasty that has dominated the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is the key figure in this team, consistently showing significant improvement year after year.

On the other hand, the Bengals have also shown considerable progress since Joe Burrow’s arrival. However, they have struggled against the Chiefs, fueling a growing rivalry between these two teams.

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase avoids even saying Patrick Mahomes’ name

The AFC boasts two great teams in the Bengals and the Chiefs. The common denominator for these clubs is the presence of exceptional quarterbacks, with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes showcasing their skills each week.

However, the Bengals have struggled against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three Super Bowl wins in five years, while Burrow was not able to lift the Vince Lombardi troophy when he had the chance in 2022.

Ja’Marr Chase, the star wide receiver for the Bengals, is one player who is clearly not a fan of the Chiefs. He has consistently claimed that Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the league, implicitly suggesting that Mahomes is not the NFL’s best.

Recently, Chase added fuel to the fire. When asked who was the No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 list this year, the wide receiver deliberately avoided naming Patrick Mahomes. “I’m not saying him… I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying him,” he said.

Chase reiterated that, for him, Joe Burrow is the best player in the league. Despite this, Mahomes’ three Super Bowl wins bolster his claim to being the No. 1 player in the league.

Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahhomes: What is the record between the two QBs?

In their head-to-head matchups, Joe Burrow has a winning record against Patrick Mahomes, with a 2-0 record in the regular season and a 1-1 record in the playoffs. However, despite Burrow’s success in regular-season games, the Bengals have struggled to capitalize on those victories, while the Chiefs have made the most of their playoff opportunities.

There’s no doubt that both quarterbacks possess remarkable talent, and this rivalry is likely to continue for years to come. Nevertheless, only time will tell if Chase’s belief that Burrow is indeed better than Mahomes will be proven true.