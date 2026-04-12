Bhayshul Tuten poised to see ‘major hike’ next season for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trusting their in-house talent. After watching their best running back leave the team, now it’s turn for Bhayshul Tuten to take that next step and be the rushing leader of the team, according to latest reports.

According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated, Tuten’s “role and opportunity is going to see a major hike… He is an effective rusher who can create plays on his own with his physically, while also having legit home-run speed.”

Even with the arrival of Chris Rodriguez, Shipley assures Tuten will be seen as a key player on the Jaguars offense after the 2026 NFL season. Tuten had 307 yards and seven total touchdowns during his rookie season.

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Chris Rodriguez is a solid backup

Chris Rodriguez had to share snaps with Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the Commanders. He still had 500 yards and six touchdowns. Hence, while Tuten is expected to be RB1, Rodriguez will not make it easy.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

We could perfectly see this become a run-by-committee in Jacksonville. Rodriguez has proven to be a productive option. Under the guidance of Liam Coen, who loves a good, deep running game, this rushing game could be a sleeper problem.

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Can Rodriguez and Tuten be better than Travis Etienne?

With Etienne now on the Saints, the question is if these two running backs can have a better production than the 1,107 yards and 13 total touchdowns the now-Saint had in 2025. If they can’t, it will be quite a heavy mistake by the team to not address the issue.