Bijan Robinson receives ultimate praise from Raheem Morris

Bijan Robinson has evolved year after year until becoming one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons star doesn’t get as much attention as Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry, but he’s right there with those two in terms of production.

After a terrific 2024 season in which he carried the ball 304 times and racked up 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, Robinson entered this campaign as one of the best players in his position.

Coach Raheem Morris is really fond of the former Texas Longhorns, who started this season with 34 carries and 167 yards. Robinson is still drawing positive comments, and Morris gave him the ultimate praise.

Raheem Morris says Bijan Robinson is the best player in the NFL

Besides becoming one of the best players in his position, Robinson is considered the best player in the league, at least for his coach.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

“He’s definitely the best player in football, without a doubt,” he said Wednesday. “He’s unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”

The Atlanta Falcons rank second in the NFC South division after losing the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Robinson doesn’t seem to be playing at his best level, but the season is still young. He still has a big room for improvement, which will benefit Michael Penix Jr. and Co.