Bill Belichick will leave the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowls won. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing was the same for the legendary head coach.

Belichick selected the quarterback with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received a totally unexpected opportunity by the head coach and the rest is history. He sticked with him to build a dynasty.

Now, Bill Belichick just ended one of the toughest years of his brilliant career in the NFL with a 4-13 record at New England. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe weren’t the answer to lead the team and, considering Belichick was also the general manager, owner Robert Kraft had enough.

That’s why, Belichick is officially out of the Patriots. It’s important to remember that Kraft never forgot that the coach showed Brady the exit door to put his faith in Jimmy Garoppolo. A costly decision.

“This is a day of gratitude and celebration. I’m very proud of that. I’ll have those memories for the rest of my life. The fans here are amazing. The sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays. We’re gonna move on. I’m looking forward and excited for the future.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as one of the most interested teams in Bill Belichick. The big problem is their quarterback situation as Desmond Ridder was a total disappointment.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a very attractive place considering Justin Herbert could lead the franchise with the right pieces around him. However, even before the 2023 season ended, the Washington Commanders were the strongest option to replace Ron Rivera.

The other four teams which have vacancies at the head coach position in the NFL are the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle.

The Seahawks are a very intriguing option as Pete Carroll just stepped away as head coach to become a team’s counselor. A tandem between Carroll and Belichick will be incredible.