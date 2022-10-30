It seems like no one can stop Belichick though just about any NFL team can win against the Patriots. This season could be the last for Bill, but so far he just keeps breaking records.

Bill Belichick may be having a hard time without Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may be swamped with a losing record but that doesn't stop Belichick and his personal records as a head coach.

Everyone already knows that Belichick is the head coach with the most Super Bowl rings and it is unlikely that another head coach will break that record, but it is also likely that he will not win another Super Bowl, especially without Brady.

The New England Patriots are going through a slow and painful process without Tom Brady, but Belichick's strategy remains the same, the only problem is that he still doesn't have a good quarterback.

What record did Bill Belichick break in the 2022 NFL Season?

Among one of the new records set by Bill Belichick in the current 2022 NFL season is one where he becomes the second most winning head coach with a total of 325 wins, passing George Halas with 324 wins.

Don Shula was able to win 347 games as a head coach, and Bill Belichick needs just 23 wins to become the winningest head coach in NFL history. The odds of him achieving that goal are slightly low, but with a couple more seasons Belichick could break that record.

For now the New England Patriots are using Mac Jones as their quarterback but the offensive game with him doesn't look as sharp as when Tom Brady was playing with the franchise.