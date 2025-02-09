How many Super Bowls has Andy Reid lost compared to Bill Belichick?

Trending topics:
In the debate over NFL coaching greatness, Andy Reid and Bill Belichick stand as two of the most accomplished figures. But when it comes to Super Bowl losses, how do their records compare?

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing defeat in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The dream of a historic three-peat ended with an unexpected thrashing in New Orleans.

As expected, the comparisons between Reid and Bill Belichick were one of the main topics on social media. For several weeks, this game had been crucial in determining which dynasty was the most important in history.

Despite all the success of the legendary Chiefs coach, his resume has taken a hard hit. Now, the debate over who is the greatest coach of all time seems to have shifted in favor of Belichick.

How many times did Andy Reid lose the Super Bowl?

Andy Reid has lost the Super Bowl three times in his career. The first time was in Super Bowl XXXIX with the Eagles against the Patriots, when Philadelphia’s quarterback was Donovan McNabb.

Then, with the Chiefs, Reid lost Super Bowl LV against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Now, his third loss came against his former team in New Orleans, falling in the Superdome in Super Bowl LIX. He has a 3-3 record in the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls did Bill Belichick lose?

Bill Belichick lost the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots (6-3 overall record). Two of those losses were against Eli Manning and the New York Giants (XLII and XLVI), and the last one was against Nick Foles and the Eagles (LII).

