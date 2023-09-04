Mac Jones‘ job security at the New England Patriots looked at risk following a disappointing 2022 NFL season. However, Bill Belichick is once again trusting on the 2021 first-round pick to lead the offense, while Bailey Zappe is not even on the 53-man roster anymore.

The second-year quarterback was sent to the practice squad along with Malik Cunningham, who joined the Foxborough-based franchise as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Last week, the Patriots made a surprising move by claiming former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Matt Corral off waivers as a potential backup to Jones. Ahead of their season opener, Belichick explained the team’s recent moves.

Bill Belichick explains Patriots’ recent moves at quarterback

“Mac’s had a really solid spring and camp,” Belichick said about Jones in an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, via NESN. “Very similar to what we talked about with (wide receiver Kendrick) Bourne. Out there every day, ready to go.

“(He’s) in excellent physical condition and, I would say, made a lot of improvement over the course of the spring and training camp in reads, decision-making and timing, getting more work timing with the guys he’s throwing to. He seems like he — again, similar to what we talked about with KB — had a good camp, works hard, ready to go. I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

While naming Jones as starter wasn’t exactly a surprise, Belichick did raise a few eyebrows by cutting Zappe. “All the roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team,” he said. “There’s a number of things involved there. But glad to have Bailey and continue to work with him. I still think he’s a good, young, developing player, so we’ll keep working with him.”

Bill Belichick praises Matt Corral

“We claimed him when he was available,” Belichick said about Corral. “Take a look at him and see how it goes. Had a very good career at Mississippi, and then hasn’t really had a lot of chance to do much in the last two years. Was injured and missed some time, but had a good preseason. So, we’ll see how it goes. Look forward to working with him. Based on what we saw at Carolina and the college film at Mississippi, a player we wanted to work with.”

Who plays the Patriots in Week 1?

The New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

How long has Bill Belichick been the Patriots head coach?

Bill Belichick is entering his 24th NFL season at the helm of the New England Patriots.