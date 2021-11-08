New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened up on Stephon Gilmore's comments on the franchise and the way they dealt with his injury and contract situation.

The New England Patriots have always been a bit of a controversial figure around the NFL. While undeniable successful under Bill Belichick's tenure, some players have never been fond of the way the front office deals with them.

Even Tom Brady was reportedly hurt and angry at the way Belichick treated him and that rift was the reason why he left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And God knows that such a veteran and successful coach like him won't change his ways all of a sudden.

Now, former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has joined the club of players who didn't like the way the Patriots treated him, calling them out for the way they handled his injury and contract situation.

Stephon Gilmore Takes A Shot At The Patriots

"I just didn't like how they handled my situation, my injury. A lot went on with that I didn't agree with," Gilmore told Patriots reporters ahead of Sunday's game. "Now that I'm here, I'm able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches. I just didn't like how they handled my situation with my injury. I don't want to get into specifics. I just didn't agree with it. I've put it behind me, and [am getting] ready for this game."

"That's a reason also, too," Gilmore said when asked about his contract situation. "But a lot goes on into it. It's not just one specific thing. At the end of the day, it's a business. They treat it like a business, and we made the best decision for each other. ... We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever."

Bill Belichick Reacts To Gilmore's Comments

Those comments kind of blindsided his former coach. Belichick said that he was pretty surprised to hear Gilmore say that because they were in constant communication regarding that injury:

“Surprised to hear him say that, because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp,” Belichick said, as quoted by Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Of course, he wasn’t here all spring, so we really didn’t have any idea where he was. But when he came back, we had several meetings and talked about that. So you’d have to ask him.”

At the end of the day, the Patriots' way will always be the Patriots' way. Bill Belichick has a résumé that shows that his methods work, even if that means making a couple of enemies along the way.