Josh Allen has proven that he is really the next-gen quarterback, but of course he is not perfect. Now, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has judged himself and talked about 'not being smart' after he threw several interceptions in the last weeks.

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are still the favorite team to win the Super Bowl despite their 6-3 record that puts them in the third place of AFC East. They have huge chances of going to Playoffs through the Wild Card round, or even win their Division if the Dolphins stumble.

In order to get to the Super Bowl, the Bills must trust in Josh Allen to have a very good season. Unfortunately, the quarterback has not been in the best shape lately and he knows it, so now he wants to change things for the end of the regular season.

Josh Allen shows self-criticism and talks about 'not being smart'

Josh Allen has proven he is a very good quarterback and probably the future of the NFL. His performances has given the Bills the opportunity to recover the AFC East after a long domain by the Patriots and now he is seen to be the key piece for Buffalo to get to the Super Bowl.

But lately he has been in a very bad spot. Josh Allen threw six interceptions in the last three weeks, something unusual for him. That's why he showed self-criticism to change things up as soon as possible.

"Decision-making is No. 1, trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me and trying not to do too much," Allen said this week. "It's not hard to try to tweak that mindset of trusting the other guys around me, taking the check-down when it's there and just making the smart play."

With a few weeks left in the regular season, Josh Allen needs to be perfect if he wants to win the AFC East. Of course they will need the Jets and Dolphins to lose some games, but if the Bills stay on the victory side, they shouldn't have any problem to advance even through the Wild Card round.