The Buffalo Bills are seen as the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII, but things might change soon due to an unexpected news that will definitely hurt the team a lot.

This 2022, the Bills started very strong so they quickly acquired the Super Bowl LVII favorites tag. Unfortunately, this could have been lost due to an unfortunate and unexpected news that might change their whole season.

After a long domain by the New England Patriots in the AFC East, it seems like it is time again for the Buffalo Bills to reign in their Division. The team is very strong this year and they are expecting to complete their mission with a Vince Lombardi trophy in their showcase.

Even though they have a 6-2 record after nine weeks, Buffalo might have serious problems for the end of the regular season. The Bills have just received some bad news that might reduce their chances of going to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Josh Allen's injury might change the 2022 NFL season for the Bills

Week 9 was not the best for the Buffalo Bills. They had an AFC East duel against the New York Jets and unfortunately they lost to their Division rivals, who shortened distances with them for the first place.

Unfortunately, it was not the only bad news for the Bills. Josh Allen, the team's quarterback, was harmed during a play in which he tried to throw the ball, but he was hit in the arm and his elbow got injured.

He was able to end the game, but this Monday he received more bad news. The quarterback was limited in the first practice of the week and it is still uncertain if he could play in Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We're going through it," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters about Allen's injury, per The Athletic."We're evaluating. We'll see where it goes. I'll probably be able to check in with you guys on Wednesday."

This could change the whole season for the Bills. Allen is an MVP candidate this year and they depend on his performances to win more games and dream about going to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year.

Despite Allen's injury, the Bills are still seen as the favorites for the oddsmakers to win the Vince Lombardy trophy this year, even above the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. But of course, if the quarterback misses some games, this tag could be lost soon and their hopes could go down drastically.